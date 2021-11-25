“I can’t remember the last time we’ve blown a game open like that, in terms of the goals going in, having a second period like that,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “It’s been a long time, maybe all season, really. ... We’ve played good hockey on the road here of late, but we haven’t gotten the goals, so we’ve really had to grind it out to the very end. It’s nice today to have a nice cushion and leave here with lots of positives.”