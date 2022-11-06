Tavares scores in 3rd, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

RALEIGH, N.C. — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season.
Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak.
Tavares skated down the slot, took a pass from Mitch Marner and scored at 8:24 on the Maple Leafs’ first shot of the period for a 2-1 lead. Tavares has a team-high eight goals.
Nylander added his fifth with 3:35 remaining to seal the win.
The Hurricanes had scored at least two goals in each game this season.
Noesen’s power-play goal at 8:11 of the first period opened the scoring. It was his second of the season and second in four games.
Jarnkrok tied it with 1:30 to play in the second with his third. He sent the puck into the net on a wrist shot for his third goal of the season.
SHOWING THE POWER
The Hurricanes have at least one power-play goal in four consecutive games. They never reached that mark last season, with three-game streaks five times.
SAMSONOV OUT
Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov went on injured reserve Sunday, a day after sustaining a knee injury in a win over Boston.
In his place, Keith Petruzzelli was summoned from Toronto of the AHL for his first NHL assignment to serve as the backup. He was 6-0-0 with the Marlies.
UP NEXT
Maple Leafs: Host Vegas on Tuesday night.
Hurricanes: At Florida on Wednesday night.