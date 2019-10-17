Tavares was selected as the captain of the Leafs at this year’s season opener. He signed a seven-year, $77 million deal with the Leafs in July 2018, leaving the New York Islanders in free agency.
The Leafs were off Thursday following back-to-back games. They return to practice Friday to prepare for a visit from the Boston Bruins.
