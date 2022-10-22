Taylor Hall stars as Bruins top Wild 4-3 in overtime

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOSTON — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Pastrnak scored his fourth goal of the season and Nick Foligno and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 5-1-0 under new coach Jim Montgomery and remained unbeaten at home.

Fleury stopped 39 shots for the Wild, keeping Minnesota close through a lopsided second period and giving the Wild a chance in the third, when Jared Spurgeon tied it at 3 with 4:31 left on a shot from the slot through traffic.

Brandon Duhaime and Matt Boldy also scored for the Wild, and Mats Zuccarello had two assists.

DEVILS 2, SHARKS 1

NEWARK, N.J. — Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer scored in the second period, and the Devils earned their third straight win.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves for the Devils, who dropped their first two games of the season.

Kevin Labanc scored for San Jose, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 34 saves. The Sharks dropped to 1-6-0.

