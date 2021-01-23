The Sharks held training camp in Arizona due to a ban on contact sports in California’s Santa Clara County. The NHL scheduled the Sharks’ first eight games on the road in hopes they could play in San Jose, but strict COVID-19 restrictions are still in place.
No determination has been made on San Jose’s home games against Anaheim on Feb. 13 and 15 yet.
