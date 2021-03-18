The development comes a day after the Sabres fired coach Ralph Krueger, and the practice was supposed to be the first under interim coach Don Granato. Buffalo is in a 0-10-2 slump, matching the third worst in team history. The Sabres have been off since a 3-2 loss at New Jersey on Tuesday night.
The Sabres’ scheduled paused for two weeks at the beginning of February after seven players and Krueger were placed in the protocol.
The game Thursday night is supposed to be Buffalo’s first this season with a limited number of fans. The team invited 700 local front-line workers, who will be honored as part of the team’s “Hockey Fights Cancer Night.”
