NOTES: Golden Knights D Zach Whitecloud was a late scratch with a back injury after warming up pregame. ... Ducharme said new Canadiens GM Kent Hughes saw the players when they went into the dressing room pregame, but hadn’t had a chance to address the team or coaching staff yet other than introducing himself. ... Vegas captain Mark Stone entered COVID protocol ahead of Thursday’s game. ... Forward Max Pacioretty skated on his own after wrist surgery and is expected to travel with the Golden Knights when they leave Saturday. ... DeBoer said Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez, who participated in the morning skate, is expected to be cleared to play next week.