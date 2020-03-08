Making his third start for Vegas since being acquired from Chicago at the trade deadline, Robin Lehner made 19 saves to improve to 3-0-0 with his new team.

Milan Lucic had a goal and an assist for the Flames, who had won three straight. Dillon Dube and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for Calgary. David Rittich had 27 saves to fall to 0-6-1 in his last seven home starts.

On the go-ahead goal, Theodore’s shot deflected off Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane’s stick and past Rittich into the top corner for his 12th.

Marchessault capped the scoring with an empty-netter with 18 seconds left for his 21st.

Trailing 3-0, Lucic got the Flames on the scoreboard as he snapped a shot through Lehner’s legs at 8:23 of the second period. It was his eighth.

Dube pulled Calgary within one 8:09 later as he beat Lehner over his blocker on the power play for his sixth.

Tkachuk tied it with 3 minutes remaining in regulation when he took a pass from Mangiapane before lifting a backhand shot past Lehner.

Nosek opened the scoring at 5:24 of the first period when he deposited a rebound past Rittich, who stopped the initial shot by Ryan Reaves but couldn’t get back into position in his net to deny the follow-up attempt.

Vegas then went up 2-0 at 11:49 when Holden took a pass from Nick Cousins and snapped a quick shot past Rittich.

Calgary appeared to pull within one with a little more than four minutes to go in the opening period when Mikael Backlund swatted a rebound past Lehner, but the goal was disallowed after replays showed Backlund interfered with the goalie before scoring.

Pacioretty put the Golden Knights up 3-0 with a power-play goal at 3:39 of the second when he one-timed a pass from William Karlsson past Rittich.

NOTES: Knights F Mark Stone missed his fifth game in a row with a lower-body injury, while his older brother and Flames defenseman Michael Stone sat out his sixth straight contest as a healthy scratch. ... After sitting out the past eight outings for the Flames as a healthy scratch, Zac Rinaldo drew back into Calgary’s lineup in place of fellow forward Tobias Rieder, who had suited up for 10 straight games. ... After being involved in a collision in his own zone early in the first period, Flames D Noah Hanifin left the ice with an upper-body injury and didn’t return.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Edmonton on Monday night.

Flames: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday night.