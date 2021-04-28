Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist, Jonas Brodin and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Jordan Greenway had two assists for the Wild. Cam Talbot, who stopped 28 shots, had his five-start winning streak snapped.
SENATORS 6, CANUCKS 3
OTTAWA, Ontario — Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist to lead Ottawa to a victory over Vancouver.
Josh Norris, Victor Mete, Chris Tierney, Thomas Chabot and Colin White also scored for Ottawa. Marcus Hogberg finished with 16 saves.
Tyler Myers, Jake Virtanen and Brandon Sutter scored for Vancouver, which needed a strong game from Thatcher Demko to keep the score from ballooning.
Ottawa outshot Vancouver 33-22.
