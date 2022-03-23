Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who had won three in a row. Kris Letang had Pittsburgh’s other goal, Bryan Rust added two assists and Casey DeSmith stopped 29 shots.

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Pittsburgh opened a two-game trip by dropping to a league-best 21-7-5 on the road.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, DEVILS 2

TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored a short-handed goal with 4:42 left to lead Toronto over New Jersey.

Engvall moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season past Nico Daws.

Mikheyev also scored a short-handed goal and Mitch Marner had the other score for the Maple Leafs, who got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek.

Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist, and Damon Severson also scored for the Devils. Daws stopped 28 shots.

