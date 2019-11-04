Milwaukee went 60-22 overall with a 27-14 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Bucks averaged 118.1 points per game last season, 17.9 on free throws and 40.4 from deep.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Timberwolves Injuries: None listed.

Bucks Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD