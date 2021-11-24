NOTES: Johnson’s goal was the first that the Flames’ top line of Lindholm, Gaudreau and Tkachuk have allowed at 5-on-5 all season. … Calgary improved to 12-1-3 when scoring first while the Blackhawks dropped to 0-9-1 when falling behind 1-0. … Chicago captain Jonathan Toews has yet to score in 19 games. Having sat out last season, his last goal was on March 5, 2020.