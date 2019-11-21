RANGERS 4, CAPITALS 1
NEW YORK — Artemi Panarin scored twice, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots, and New York beat short-handed Washington.
Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist, Brett Howden also scored, and Kaapo Kakko added two assists for the Rangers, who ended a two-game skid and improved to 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Lundqvist earned his 454th win, tying Curtis Joseph for fifth on the NHL’s career list.
Evgeny Kuznetsov scored and Braden Holtby made 27 saves for first-place Washington, which lost in regulation for the second time in four games after an 11-0-2 stretch. The Capitals failed to earn a point for only the fourth time in 24 games, including the second time in 13 on the road.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.