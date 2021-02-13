Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Ottawa, and Marcus Hogberg made 30 saves.
Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots.
Before the game, Ottawa acquired forward Ryan Dzingel from the Carolina Hurricanes for forwards Alex Galchenyuk and Cedric Paquette.
UP NEXT
Senators: At Toronto on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Jets: At Edmonton Monday and Wednesday nights.
