All-Star forward Patrick Kane extended his point streak to nine games with an assist on Saad’s goal. Kane has 999 career points heading into Sunday night’s home game against Winnipeg.
William Nylander and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Toronto (25-17-7), which has dropped five of six. Frederik Andersen made 28 saves.
The Maple Leafs don’t play again until Jan. 27 at Nashville.
