Canucks captain Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist, and Jake Virtanen, Brock Boeser and Tyler Motte also scored. Hotby made 36 saves.
Montreal rebounded from a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks on Friday night. The Canadiens finished the nine-game season series 6-0-3.
UP NEXT
Canucks: Host Winnipeg on Monday and Wednesday nights.
Canadiens: Host Edmonton on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights.
