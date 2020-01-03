The Bruins are 14-1-9 at home. Boston is fifth in the league shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.3 goals on 30.9 shots per game.

The Oilers have gone 11-9-2 away from home. Edmonton has scored 39 power-play goals, converting on 30% of chances.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 30 goals and has totaled 60 points. Patrice Bergeron has scored eight goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

McDavid has recorded 64 total points while scoring 22 goals and totaling 42 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has collected four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

Bruins: 4-1-5, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

