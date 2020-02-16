The Sabres are 9-11-2 in division games. Buffalo has allowed 41 power-play goals, killing 75% of opponent chances.

The Maple Leafs are 9-7-2 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Toronto is eighth in the league shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.5 goals on 33.5 shots per game.

AD

In their last meeting on Dec. 17, Toronto won 5-3. Matthews scored two goals for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eichel leads the Sabres with 32 goals and has totaled 73 points. Rasmus Dahlin has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

AD

Matthews has collected 71 total points while scoring 42 goals and totaling 29 assists for the Maple Leafs. Zach Hyman has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Frederik Andersen: day to day (neck), Andreas Johnsson: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.