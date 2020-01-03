The Sabres are 6-9-1 against the rest of their division. Buffalo has given up 33 power-play goals, killing 74% of opponent chances.

The Panthers are 7-5-1 against the rest of their division. Florida has scored 142 goals and ranks third in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game. Huberdeau leads the team with 17.

In their last meeting on Nov. 24, Buffalo won 5-2. Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals for the Sabres.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eichel leads the Sabres with 26 goals, adding 28 assists and totaling 54 points. Victor Olofsson has totaled 7 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 55 points, scoring 17 goals and registering 38 assists. Noel Acciari has totaled nine goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Victor Olofsson: day to day (lower body).

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

