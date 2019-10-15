Minnesota went 37-36-9 overall and 21-18-2 on the road in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Wild compiled a .904 save percentage while giving up 2.6 goals on 29.3 shots per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

Wild Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: out (lower body).

