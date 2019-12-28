The Rangers are 12-10-2 in Eastern Conference play. New York is fifth in the league shooting 10.9% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.4 shots per game.

Toronto defeated New York 6-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 20. William Nylander scored two goals for the Maple Leafs in the win.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 24 goals, adding 19 assists and collecting 43 points. Mitchell Marner has totaled six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

AD

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 21 goals and has 48 points. Anthony DeAngelo has totaled seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.6 assists, three penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

AD

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Trevor Moore: day to day (undisclosed), Ilya Mikheyev: day to day (hand), Tyson Barrie: day to day (ankle).

Rangers: Brendan Lemieux: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD