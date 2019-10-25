Toronto finished 58-24 overall and 36-16 in Eastern Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Raptors averaged 114.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.4 last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Celtics Injuries: Romeo Langford: out (knee), Enes Kanter: out (left knee).
Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: day to day (knee), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: day to day (groin).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.