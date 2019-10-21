Columbus went 31-19-2 in Eastern Conference play and 25-14-2 on the road a season ago. The Blue Jackets averaged 31.6 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.1 goals per game.

Monday’s meeting will be the second of the season for the two teams. The Maple Leafs won the last matchup 4-1.

Maple Leafs Injuries: John Tavares: out (upper body).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

