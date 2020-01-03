The Islanders are 19-5-1 in Eastern Conference play. New York is last in the NHL shooting 28.6 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 13, New York won 5-4. Anthony Beauvillier recorded two goals for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 27 assists and has recorded 38 points this season. Nylander has recorded 15 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 16 goals and has 34 points. Jordan Eberle has totaled seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 7.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Islanders: Adam Pelech: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

