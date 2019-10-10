Tampa Bay finished 62-16-4 overall and 23-5-0 in Atlantic Division games during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Lightning allowed 2.6 goals on 32.0 shots per game last season.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.
Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: day to day (lower body).
