Toronto went 28-18-6 in Eastern Conference games and 23-12-6 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Maple Leafs scored 286 total goals last season averaging 3.5 per game.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the second of the season for the two teams. The Maple Leafs won the last matchup 4-3.

Bruins Injuries: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (upper body), David Krejci: day to day (upper-body).

Maple Leafs Injuries: John Tavares: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

