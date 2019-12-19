The Rangers are 11-8-2 in conference matchups. New York ranks third in the NHL shooting 10.9% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.3 shots per game.

The Maple Leafs are 8-9-4 in conference matchups. Toronto is eighth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 21.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin leads the Rangers with 20 goals, adding 23 assists and totaling 43 points. Ryan Strome has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

AD

Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 20 total assists and has recorded 26 points. Morgan Rielly has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Rangers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Tyson Barrie: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD