Ullmark gets 25th win, Bruins beat Sharks 4-0

BOSTON — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark stopped 17 shots for his third shutout of the season and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Sunday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight David Pastrnak had his team-leading 36th goal, Nick Foligno also scored and Brad Marchand had two assists to help Boston get its fifth straight win and beat San Jose for the 11th straight time.

Ullmark got his seventh career shutout, improving to 25-2-1 on the season. He had a relatively easy game before leaving 8:01 into the period with a skate-blade issue, and backup Jeremy Swayman made one stop in relief before Ullmark returned 2:28 later.

James Reimer stopped 18 shots for the Sharks, who were shut out for the first time this season.

DEVILS 2, PENGUINS 1, OT

NEWAR, N.J. — Dougie Hamilton scored a power-play goal 2:07 into overtime as New Jersey extended its point streak to seven games (6-0-1).

Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist and Vitek Vanecek stopped 25 shots for the Devils, who have won two straight at home in overtime.

Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins, who fell to 2-0-2 in their last four games. Tristan Jarry finished with 23 saves,

Pittsburgh’s Marcus Pettersson appeared to score the winner earlier in overtime, but the Penguins were called for a too-many-men penalty on the play.

KINGS 2, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO — Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored twice and Los Angeles snapped a four-game losing streak.

Kevin Fiala had two assists and Pheonix Copley stopped 18 shots for the Kings.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell scored his first goal of the season for Chicago, spoiling Copley’s shutout bid with 3:15 remaining. Petr Mrazek finished with 25 saves. The Blackhawks had won three straight and six of their previous seven.

JETS 5, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to beat Philadelphia.

Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday night in Nashville.

Kevin Hayes tallied twice while playing in his 600th career game, and Ivan Provorov added a goal for Philadelphia. Felix Sandström, playing in his first game since Dec. 13, made 25 saves.

