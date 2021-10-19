Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist to fuel an eight-point night for Winnipeg’s new first line without captain Blake Wheeler, who tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least three more games. Andrew Copp added a goal and two assists and Mark Scheifele notched two assists. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Josh Morrissey also scored for Winnipeg, which lost leads of 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 and 5-3.