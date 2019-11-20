By Associated Press November 20, 2019 at 4:44 PM ESTTORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Mike Babcock.Team President Brendan Shanahan announced the move Wednesday and said Sheldon Keefe would take over as coach.In parts of five seasons under Babcock, the Maple Leafs posted a record of 173-133-45 in 351 regular-season games and an 8-12 record in three postseason appearances.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy