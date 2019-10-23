Oklahoma City went 9-7 in Northwest Division action and 22-19 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Thunder averaged 114.5 points per game last season, 17.8 from the free throw line and 34.1 from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Jazz Injuries: Dante Exum: out (knee).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee).

