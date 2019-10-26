Sacramento finished 39-43 overall and 21-31 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Kings gave up 115.3 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Jazz Injuries: Dante Exum: day to day (knee), Bojan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle).

Kings Injuries: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hip), Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), Harry Giles III: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD