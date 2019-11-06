Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 20-21 on the road. The 76ers allowed opponents to score 112.5 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

AD

Jazz Injuries: Emmanuel Mudiay: out (left hamstring tightness), Dante Exum: out (knee), Ed Davis: out (leg).

76ers Injuries: Shake Milton: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD