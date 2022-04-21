Van Reimsdyk, Flyers top Canadiens 6-3 to end 6-game slide

Placeholder while article actions load

MONTREAL — James van Reimsdyk had two goals and an assist, Ivan Provorov had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 Thursday night to end a six-game skid. Oskar Lindblom, Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny had Philadelphia’s other goals. Bobby Brink had his first career multipoint game with two assists. Martin Jones made 31 saves.

Mike Hoffman, Jake Evans and Cole Caufield scored for Montreal. Carey Price made 28 saves as the Canadiens (20-47-11) lost their seventh straight.

Philadelphia got on the board at 7:43 of the first period when van Riemsdyk grabbed a loose puck behind the net and banged it in from a tight angle.

Provorov gave the Flyers a two-goal advantage at 14:25 of the second with a wrist shot from the faceoff circle. Hoffman cut Philadelphia’s lead in half just over a minute later by tapping in a loose puck.

Advertisement

Brendan Gallagher was credited with an assist but appeared to have made a hand pass. The Flyers did not challenge.

Montreal tied it when Evans deflected Jeff Petry’s shot from the point at 5:28 of the second period.

Lindblom responded with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle at 6:48. Ronnie Attard reached Konecny with a stretch pass and the forward gave Philadelphia its second two-goal cushion of the night at 13:02.

Noah Cates connected with Frost in front of the net at 15:36 of the third period and Van Reimsdyk tallied at 16:56 to put the game away.

Caufield notched his 19th goal of the season from a difficult angle at 17:33.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Canadiens: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article