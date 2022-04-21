Van Reimsdyk, Flyers top Canadiens 6-3 to end 6-game slide

MONTREAL — James van Reimsdyk had two goals and an assist, Ivan Provorov had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 Thursday night to end a six-game skid.
Mike Hoffman, Jake Evans and Cole Caufield scored for Montreal. Carey Price made 28 saves as the Canadiens (20-47-11) lost their seventh straight.
Philadelphia got on the board at 7:43 of the first period when van Riemsdyk grabbed a loose puck behind the net and banged it in from a tight angle.
Provorov gave the Flyers a two-goal advantage at 14:25 of the second with a wrist shot from the faceoff circle. Hoffman cut Philadelphia’s lead in half just over a minute later by tapping in a loose puck.
Brendan Gallagher was credited with an assist but appeared to have made a hand pass. The Flyers did not challenge.
Montreal tied it when Evans deflected Jeff Petry’s shot from the point at 5:28 of the second period.
Lindblom responded with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle at 6:48. Ronnie Attard reached Konecny with a stretch pass and the forward gave Philadelphia its second two-goal cushion of the night at 13:02.
Noah Cates connected with Frost in front of the net at 15:36 of the third period and Van Reimsdyk tallied at 16:56 to put the game away.
Caufield notched his 19th goal of the season from a difficult angle at 17:33.
