Boone Jenner scored twice, and Pierre-Luc Dubois and Josh Anderson also had goals for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 39 shots.

Anderson’s goal 2:15 into the third period gave the Blue Jackets a 4-2 lead. The Flyers then scored five times in an 8:54 stretch in the latter half of the period to get the win.

Gostisbehere got the rally started with a slap shot with 9:08 remaining, and van Riemsdyk tipped in his second of the night to tie the score with 7:23 to go.

While killing off a tripping penalty on Sean Couturier, Hayes stuck his stick in a Columbus passing lane, picked up the puck at center ice and then backhanded it past Korpisalo with 5:36 left for his fourth of the season.

Raffl had an empty-netter to make it 6-4 with 1:39 remaining, and Konecny capped the scoring with the Flyers’ second power-play goal of the night in the final minute.

NOTES: Columbus F Alexandre Texier did not return to the game after suffering a lower body injury in the second period. ... Philadelphia D Robert Hagg returned to the ice in the second period after catching a high stick in the face from Columbus D Dean Kukan. ... Columbus was 0 for 5 on the power play while Philadelphia was 2-for-4. ... This was the first of four meetings between the two division rivals this season. Columbus lost for just the sixth time in 25 meetings (23-5-1) with Philadelphia, dating back to December 2013.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Visit the New York Islanders on Sunday night to begin a three-game road trip within the Metropolitan Division.

Blue Jackets: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night to begin six straight games against the Western Conference.

