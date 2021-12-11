Coyotes D Jakob Chychrun (upper body) and F Ryan Dzingel (lower body) were scratched after suffering injuries in a 3-1 loss to Florida on Friday … Laughton’s goal, his sixth of the season, came in his 400th career game, all with the Flyers. ...Flyers D Keith Yandle (948) and Coyotes F Phil Kessel (927) are 2-3 in NHL history in consecutive games played. Doug Jarvis (964) leads the way. … Coyotes F Loui Eriksson had an assist Saturday and is two assists shy of 350 for his career and two points shy of 600 career points. If he hits those marks, he would be the eighth NHL player from Sweden with 250 goals, 350 assists, 600 points and 1,000 games. … Shayne Gostisbehere played this first seven seasons with the Flyers, scoring 60 goals and 219 points. He leads the Coyotes with 13 assists in his first season.