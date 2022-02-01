Flyers center Claude Giroux played his 700th game as team captain, a role he has held since the start of the 2012-13 season. He is the longest-tenured captain in Flyers history. Giroux has missed just 10 games since taking over the captaincy in January of 2013; half of those 10 have been due to COVID-19 protocols. He has 210 goals and 440 assists for 650 points while wearing the “C,” which ranks sixth in the NHL since the start of the 2012-13 season. He is 15 games shy of the 1,000-game milestone, all with the Flyers. He was named an All-Star.