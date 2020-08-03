The Canucks are 20-14-4 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 10.4% and averaging 3.2 goals on 31.2 shots per game.
The Wild are 8-10-1 against opponents from the Central Division. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.2 goals on 30.1 shots per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 45 assists and has 53 points this season. Tyler Toffoli has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
Zach Parise leads the Wild with 25 goals and has 46 points. Kevin Fiala has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.
Wild: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canucks: Brandon Sutter: day to day (undisclosed).
Wild: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
