Philadelphia finished 37-37-8 overall with a 18-19-4 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Flyers scored 2.9 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.4 last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Canucks Injuries: Oscar Fantenberg: out (concussion).
Flyers Injuries: None listed.
