The Coyotes are 9-4-3 against the rest of their division. Arizona serves 6.6 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Barrett Hayton leads them averaging 0.9.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 28 assists and has collected 44 points this season. Bo Horvat has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with 35 points, scoring seven goals and registering 28 assists. Taylor Hall has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Coyotes: Brad Richardson: day to day (lower-body).

