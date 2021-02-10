The Flames are 6-5-1 against the rest of their division. Calgary has scored 12 power-play goals, converting on 24.5% of chances.
In their last meeting on Jan. 18, Calgary won 5-2. Johnny Gaudreau recorded a team-high 2 points for the Flames.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with nine goals and has 15 points. Quinn Hughes has 11 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
Gaudreau has 13 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling six assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.
Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.
Flames: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
