The Canucks are 16-16-2 against opponents in the North Division. Vancouver ranks 24th in the Nhl with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.
The teams meet for the second straight game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Petry leads the Canadiens with 27 points, scoring 11 goals and registering 16 assists. Tomas Tatar has eight assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.
Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 24 total assists and has 26 points. Brock Boeser has six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-2-4, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.
Canucks: 8-2-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .944 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: out (hand).
Canucks: Elias Pettersson: day to day (upper body), Tanner Pearson: out (lower body).
