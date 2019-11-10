The Devils have gone 2-5-0 away from home. New Jersey averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Kyle Palmieri leads the team serving 23 total minutes.

New Jersey defeated Vancouver 1-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pettersson leads the Canucks with 15 assists and has recorded 21 points this season. Bo Horvat has totaled five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Palmieri leads the Devils with six goals and has recorded 10 points. Jack Hughes has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .879 save percentage.

Canucks: 5-2-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: None listed.

Devils Injuries: Sami Vatanen: day to day (upper body).

