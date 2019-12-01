The Oilers are 7-7-3 in conference games. Edmonton ranks sixth in the league shooting 10.6% and averaging 3.1 goals on 28.9 shots per game.

Vancouver took down Edmonton 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 30. Pearson scored two goals for the Canucks in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Tanev leads the Canucks with a plus-three in 27 games played this season. Pearson has totaled five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 19 goals and has recorded 49 points. Leon Draisaitl has totaled 16 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: None listed.

Oilers Injuries: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

