The Blues are 5-0-1 in conference matchups. St. Louis ranks fifth in the NHL shooting 10.9% and averaging 3.1 goals on 28.7 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Oct. 17, Vancouver won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pettersson leads the Canucks with 14 assists and has recorded 20 points this season. Alexander Edler has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

AD

AD

David Perron leads the Blues with a plus-4 in 15 games played this season. Brayden Schenn has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Canucks: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: Tyler Motte: out (lower-body).

Blues Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD