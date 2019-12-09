The Maple Leafs are 7-9-0 on the road. Toronto has given up 23 power-play goals, stopping 76.5% of opponent chances.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 22 assists and has recorded 24 points this season. J.T. Miller has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Morgan Rielly leads the Maple Leafs with 18 total assists and has collected 21 points. Zach Hyman has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: None listed.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

