The Maple Leafs are 18-5-2 against the rest of their division. Toronto leads the Nhl with 25 power-play goals, led by Auston Matthews with seven.
The teams meet for the second game in a row.
TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 20 assists and has 22 points this season. Brock Boeser has seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
Mitchell Marner has 34 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 24 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthews has 14 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.
Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.
Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.