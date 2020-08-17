The Canucks are 20-14-4 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Alexander Edler leads the team serving 62 total minutes.
The Blues are 29-11-6 in conference matchups. St. Louis has scored 49 power-play goals, converting on 24.3% of chances.
TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 45 assists and has 53 points this season. Bo Horvat has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
Vince Dunn leads the Blues with a plus-15 in 71 games this season. David Perron has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Canucks: Averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 7.3 penalties and 18.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.
Blues: Averaging 2.2 goals, 3.2 assists, 5.8 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canucks: Micheal Ferland: out (undisclosed), Tyler Myers: out (shoulder).
Blues: Ivan Barbashev: out (personal).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
