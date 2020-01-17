The Sharks are 8-8-1 against the rest of their division. San Jose averages 10.7 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 95 total minutes.

San Jose defeated Vancouver 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with a plus-seven in 48 games played this season. Bo Horvat has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Logan Couture leads the Sharks with 36 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 22 assists. Timo Meier has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Sharks: Logan Couture: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.