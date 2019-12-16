The Canadiens are 7-4-3 in road games. Montreal has surrendered 24 power-play goals, killing 76% of opponent opportunities.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 14 goals and has totaled 35 points. Tanner Pearson has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Tomas Tatar has collected 29 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 17 assists for the Canadiens. Brendan Gallagher has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Canadiens: Matthew Peca: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

